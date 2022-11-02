Police conduct search in Tiruchi based on inputs from NIA

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Wednesday carried out searches in the houses of two persons including a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

While a team of policemen conducted a search at the house R. Abdul Muthalif (35) in Star Nagar on Wireless Road in the airport area, another team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police carried out a search at the house of Zubair Ahamed in Edamalaipattipudur. The police, who entered their houses around 6.30 am, continued their search until about 7.30 am.

Sources said that the raid was said to have taken place based on the inputs of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which recently took charge of the investigation into the Coimbatore blast case.