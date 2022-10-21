Police Commemoration Day observed in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 21, 2022 17:35 IST

Homage being paid to police and security personnel who had laid down their lives while on duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Police Commemoration Day was observed in Tiruchi on Friday during which homage was paid to police, para-military and army personnel who had laid down their lives while on duty across the country. 

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Santhosh Kumar, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan and senior police officers paid homage to the police and security personnel who had laid down their lives by placing wreaths at the memorial set up at the District Armed Reserve ground in Subramaniapuram here.

The names of 264 personnel who were killed or had met with unnatural death during the period September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 were read on the occasion, said police sources.

