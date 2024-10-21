GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Commemoration Day observed in central districts

Published - October 21, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau paying homage to the police martyrs after laying a wreath at the memorial in District Armed Reserve ground in Perambalur on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau paying homage to the police martyrs after laying a wreath at the memorial in District Armed Reserve ground in Perambalur on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police Commemoration Day was observed in the Tiruchi region on Monday during which homage was paid to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

It was on October 21, 1959 that 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.  October 21 is observed every year across the country as Police Commemoration Day during which homage is paid to the police martyrs.

In Tiruchi, Inspector-General of Police (Central Zone) G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, Deputy Inspector-General of Police M. Manohar, and Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar laid wreaths at the memorial established at the District Armed Reserve ground in Subramaniapuram here. 

In Perambalur district, Collector Grace Pachuau and Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera laid wreaths at the memorial at the District Armed Reserve ground in Perambalur and paid their homage. 

In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police G. Stalin paid homage to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the temporary memorial set up at the District Armed Reserve ground in Mayiladuthurai.  The Police Commemoration Day was also observed in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, and Karur districts.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:37 pm IST

