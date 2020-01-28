Police Club for five schools in Tiruchi

In an effort to create awareness among school students on the social evil of child marriage, POCSO Act and safe usage of social media, the law enforcers have started Police Club in five schools in the district.

Each club will have a select group of 30 students who would be sensitised by a team of visiting trainers. The initiative was launched as a pilot project here on Monday by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range V. Balakrishnan who interacted with students selected for the club.

Similar clubs would be started in five government schools in other districts falling under the Tiruchi Range soon, Mr. Balakrishnan said. Students who were studying Standard eight to XI were selected for the Police Club, he said adding that they would also be imparted training in self-defence skills.

Safety training

“The trainers will impart training to the selected students on various aspects concerning safety of children,” Mr.Balakrishnan added.