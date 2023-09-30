Police clears protest site of farmers near Chinthamani

September 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police on Friday removed the makeshift sheds put up by the members of Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam from the protest site near Chinthamani in Tiruchi following the expiry of 14-day time given by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The farmers’ association members led by its State president P. Ayyakannu have been protesting for nearly 57 days near the Anna Statue at Chinthamani, pressing a slew of demands, including the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. During the protest period, they ventured into the Cauvery River near Srirangam and Mukkombu multiple times to stage demonstrations.

On Friday morning, Tiruchi city police removed the makeshift sheds at the protest site. Mr. Ayyakannu alleged that the police personnel from Fort police station cleared the temporary shed from the protest site without proper intimation and vacated their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, police sources clarified that the two weeks time given by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court to the protestors to continue their demonstration ended on Thursday. The court is yet to hear the petition filed by the farmers seeking an extension of the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.