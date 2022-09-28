Police clearance certificates through POPSKs in Karaikal, Perambalur

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 17:02 IST

TIRUCHI:

The provision made by Ministry of External Affairs to secure Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) has been made available from Tuesday through the service centres in Karaikal and Perambalur under the jurisdiction of Passport Office, Tiruchi.

In a press release, R. Anand, Passport Officer, said in a press release that the step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots at an earlier date.

The facility meant to address the unanticipated surge in demand would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as education, long-term visa and emigration, the press release said.

