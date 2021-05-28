Police check QR code in e-passes

28 May 2021 14:43 IST

Police personnel involved in checking vehicles in over 50 places within the city limits to enforce intense lockdown have been provided with cell phones equipped with TN e-pass mobile app to check the QR code in e- passes issued to those coming by vehicles to determine its genuineness . A police press release here said 50 mobile phones with TN e-Pass mobile app have been provided to the police personnel for this purpose on the direction of the Commissioner of Police. This initiative helps in checking fake e-pass or those that have expired the time duration, the release added.