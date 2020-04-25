Police carry out special drive

A total of 71 cases have been filed in Tiruchi (rural) district on charges of selling face masks, dhal and other essential commodities at exorbitant rates.

Superintendent of Police Ziahul Haq said on Saturday that special teams had carried out a special drive in different parts of the district from April 18 to 25.

The drive was based on the complaints that several essential commodities were being sold at prices higher than the maximum retail price.

During the drive, it was found that 23 medical stores had sold face masks at exorbitant rates.

Similarly, 48 grocery stores sold cooking oil and dal more than the stipulated prices.

Cases were filed against the offenders.