Police carry out area domination operation in Tiruchi

31 October 2021 19:58 IST

The City Police personnel carried out area domination operation at select locations in their jurisdiction on Saturday with a view to curbing crime and keeping the activities of anti-social elements under check. The operation was carried out by teams of police personnel headed by Assistant Commissioners of Police at places including Nadu Kondayampettai, Devadhanam, Oyyamari, Central bus stand, LIC Colony, Thendral Nagar, Ariyamangalam Lakshmipuram, Thangeswari Nagar, Varaganeri, Keerakadai Bazaar, Eda street, Sangiliyandapuram, Khajapettaii, Alwarthoppu, Mudhaliar Chathram, Tawker Road and Thennur.

While carrying out the operation, the police teams interacted with the members of the general public at these locations and heard their grievances, the issues prevailing in the areas and incidents of crime. A police press release said the general public conveyed to the police teams that the activities of rowdies would come down and crimes would decline if such operation was done daily. The release further said police personnel would conduct such operations at the identified locations every day in their respective jurisdiction and interact with the public and take necessary measures to prevent any group from exercising their dominance in those places.

