Police call up women who had suffered domestic violence

Police personnel in Tiruchi range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts have contacted a little over 13,000 women over phone who were affected by domestic violence earlier to ascertain their grievances if any during the current lockdown period.

The phone up initiative of calling up women affected by domestic violence earlier was put in place to find out if such offences against them continued and if the trend was on the rise when the prohibitory orders was in place.

Law enforcers in Tiruchi Range had taken up domestic violence cases / complaints reported in the last three years from 2017 to March 2020 in which the number of women affected were found to be 14,930.

A standard format with 10 questions was compiled to be asked to the respondents.

Teams were constituted in 15 All Women Police stations in Tiruchi Range to call up women under the ‘phone up’ initiative.

A police press release said a total number of 13,125 women in Tiruchi Range were contacted over phone during the lockdown period. The release further said 158 of them had expressed their grievances and requirements.

The All Women Inspector concerned met such women in person and offered them advise and solved their domestic problems besides giving them grocery items and providing them with medical-related assistance.

The release further said the grievances and requirements of 136 women have been addressed. The initiative was continuing and being monitored by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan.