Police brace up for ‘Aadi Amavasai’

Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in the district, the police have geared up to prevent mass gatherings at bathing ghats along the Cauvery river and at other places in view of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Monday.
The Tiruchi Rural Police has drafted a security plan for deployment of personnel at bathing ghats and at other chosen locations in this connection. The bathing ghats where the public gather for a dip in the Cauvery river and perform rituals for their ancestors have been identified sub-division-wise in the district. The identified bathing ghats in the districts include Tiruparaithurai padithurai; Kambarasampettai check dam, Ayyampalayam near Musiri and Azhagu Nachiar padithurai.
Police teams have been involving panchayat presidents to ensure that mass gatherings do not take place at the bathing ghats in the wake of spread of the viral disease. Alerts were being sounded to the public through public address system.
The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam falling under the Tiruchi City Police limits has been barricaded to prevent public from entering. The other bathing ghats falling under the Srirangam police station limits would also be kept out of bounds for public on the Amavasai day, said a senior police officer.
A huge banner has been installed in front of the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat informing the public that conduct of rituals would also not be allowed on 'Aadi Perukku' falling on August 2 and on the 28th day of Tamil month 'Aadi'.
