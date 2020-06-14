Tiruchirapalli

Police book case on rumours of flight crash

The Thiruppunavasal Police have registered a case in connection with rumours that circulated in the social media platform that an aircraft had crashed in Avudaiyarkoil taluk on Friday.

The case was registered on Saturday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sathishkumar, the VAO of Kalabam. In the complaint, the VAO stated that a rumour spread through Whatsapp that a military aircraft had caught fire in Melavasanthanur 'kanmoi'.

The false information had kept officials on their toes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 9:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/police-book-case-on-rumours-of-flight-crash/article31827959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY