Police book case on rumours of flight crash

The Thiruppunavasal Police have registered a case in connection with rumours that circulated in the social media platform that an aircraft had crashed in Avudaiyarkoil taluk on Friday.
The case was registered on Saturday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sathishkumar, the VAO of Kalabam. In the complaint, the VAO stated that a rumour spread through Whatsapp that a military aircraft had caught fire in Melavasanthanur 'kanmoi'.
The false information had kept officials on their toes.
