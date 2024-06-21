GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police book 342 prohibition cases in Central Zone in two days

The action comes amid multiple deaths in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district; I-G had written to the SPs in all the nine districts to take stern action in liquor-related crime cases

Published - June 21, 2024 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police in the Central Zone, encompassing nine districts, have booked 342 prohibition cases on June 19 and 20 with Thanjavur district accounting for highest number of cases. The action comes amid the multiple deaths in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district.

The number of cases booked in Thanjavur district was 60 followed by 50 in Karur district, 49 in Pudukottai district, 48 in Tiruvarur district, 41 in Tiruchi district, 21 in Mayiladuthurai district and 20 in Nagapattinam district. Stern action was being taken against those selling liquor illegally and those involved in hoarding and smuggling in the nine districts, said a police press note issued here on Friday. Thirteen persons found involved in such offences repeatedly have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The police were carrying out rounds during the day and night in the districts falling within the Central Zone and preventing crimes such as illicit distillation, illegal sale, and smuggling of liquor, the release said. 

Inspector-General of Police (Central Zone) K. Karthikeyan had instructed the Superintendents of Police take tough action against those found involved in liquor-related crimes. The release said 17,528 cases in the Central Zone had been registered till June 20 this year against those involved in illicit liquor-related crimes. A total number of 17,757 persons were arrested and 1,45,111 litres of illicit liquor had been confiscated during this period. 

