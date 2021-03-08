Police begin booking poll-related violation cases in central zone

Few history sheeters have been remanded and few others detained under the Goondas Act

Police personnel have begun booking poll-related violation cases across the central zone in the run up to the Assembly elections besides initiating security proceedings against anti-social elements.

Ever since the Election Commission announced the date of polls for Tamil Nadu late last month, the model code of conduct came into force immediately with Flying Squad, Static Surveillance Teams and Video Surveillance Teams having been constituted in every district for its strict enforcement.

Till date, the law enforcers have booked as many as 328 cases under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act all over the Central zone encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The cases were booked for pasting posters, installing flex boards and hoisting party flags in violation of the model code of conduct rules against members of different political parties, say police sources.

Maximum number of 229 cases under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act were booked in Tiruvarur district followed by 58 cases in Nagapattinam district and 23 cases by the Tiruchi Rural Police till now. On Sunday alone, the Tiruchi Rural Police had booked eight cases - four in Kollidam police station and the remaining four in Siruganur police station against certain Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party members under the TNOPPD Act for erecting party flags and installing flex banners and pasting posters at different places under the limits of both stations in connection with the mega DMK public meeting that was held at Siruganur on Sunday. However, none of those named as accused in each case have been arrested. The sources said booking of cases under this Act was on every day as part of an effort to enforce the model code of conduct.

Alongside this exercise, the law enforcers have in their database the detailed list of history sheeters and potential trouble mongers against whom necessary action was being taken. Out of the over 3,500 history sheeters listed in the central zone, security proceedings had been initiated against over 2,300 of them so far. A few of them have been remanded and few others detained under the Goondas Act . Similarly, action had also been initiated against certain identified potential trouble mongers all over the zone.

Police sources say ahead of the election those in possession of arms with licences have begun to deposit them at the respective police station / taluk offices. As many as 2,670 of them had deposited their arms till now. Some of them had been given an exemption from this directive. Detailed security plans would be drafted in each district for the upcoming elections by listing out the available strength and the additional requirements. The first batch of para-military personnel had already arrived in each district in the central zone where flag marches were being done by engaging them along with the local police personnel to instil confidence among the general public.