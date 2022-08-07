Tiruchirapalli

Police asked to visit schools to create awareness on hazards of drug addiction

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani speaks at a meeting with officials of all government departments on creating awareness of drug addiction at Perambalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent PERAMBALUR August 07, 2022 22:13 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:23 IST

 Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani has instructed police personnel here to visit all schools in the district and create awareness among students on the hazards of using narcotic substances and drugs and the dangers of getting addicted to it. 

Speaking at a meeting attended by officials of various government departments to step up awareness against drug addiction on Saturday, Mr. Mani said the police personnel should clearly explain to the students about the punishment and fines imposed on those using drugs and the problems faced by their families.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He called upon the police personnel to organise awareness rallies in the district roping in NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on hazards of consuming drugs.  Presiding over the meeting, District Revenue Officer N. Angaiyarkanni said the district administration had planned to organise awareness programmes in coordination with all government departments, an official press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...