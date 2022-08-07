Police asked to visit schools to create awareness on hazards of drug addiction

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani speaks at a meeting with officials of all government departments on creating awareness of drug addiction at Perambalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani has instructed police personnel here to visit all schools in the district and create awareness among students on the hazards of using narcotic substances and drugs and the dangers of getting addicted to it.

Speaking at a meeting attended by officials of various government departments to step up awareness against drug addiction on Saturday, Mr. Mani said the police personnel should clearly explain to the students about the punishment and fines imposed on those using drugs and the problems faced by their families.

He called upon the police personnel to organise awareness rallies in the district roping in NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on hazards of consuming drugs. Presiding over the meeting, District Revenue Officer N. Angaiyarkanni said the district administration had planned to organise awareness programmes in coordination with all government departments, an official press release said.