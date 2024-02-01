Police arrest two for illegal possession of air pistols and dangerous weapons

February 01, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday seized a couple of air pistols, bullets and a couple dangerous weapons which were illegally concealed and arrested two persons in this connection.

Those arrested were A. Abdul Hameed (34) and A. Ziauddin (38).

Based on secret information, the police went to a lathe workshop on the Fort Station Road and seized an old air pistol, some bullets and a couple of dangerous weapons which were concealed and arrested Abdul Hameed.

During inquiry it came to light that Abdul Hameed used to commit robberies along with Ziauddin. The police seized an air pistol from Ziauddin. A case was registered against the two accused who were sent for remand, a police press release said.