Tiruchirapalli

Police arrest three persons for selling crackers without permission

Tiruchi City Police have arrested three persons on charges of selling crackers for Deepavali without obtaining due permission and for violating rules.

Thirumalai, Balamurugan and Karthikeyan were arrested while selling crackers in Fort police station limits here on Saturday. Police seized 54 boxes containing crackers valued at ₹1.30 lakh. Temporary licences with conditions for running temporary crackers shops were given to those who had applied for Deepavali. Instructions had been given to field-level police officers to monitor those who violated the conditions and sold crackers, a police press release said.


