Police arrest three more youth for murder of BJP partyman in Tiruchi, rule out communal angle

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday apprehended three more youth -- all aged 19 -- in connection with the recent murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary F. Vijay Raghu (38), a day after the arrest of two persons in Chennai in the case.

The trio A. Sudarvendhan, S. Sanjay alias Sachin and M. Yasar alias Mohamed Yasar were arrested in Sanjeevi Nagar following the interrogation of M. Babu alias ‘Mittai’ Babu (25) and his friend M. Haripasad (20), arrested by a Tiruchi police team at Flower Bazaar area in Chennai with the assistance of the Chennai City Police on Wednesday.

Disclosing this to reporters on Thursday, Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju categorically stated that on the basis of the investigation conducted so far in the case, the murder of Vijay Raghu was committed due to “previous personal enmity” that had been simmering since January last year between the victim and Babu alias ‘Mittai’ Babu.

The enmity started from the time ‘Mittai’ Babu and Vijay Raghu lived in the same neighbourhood at Pensioners Street in Varaganeri, the Commissioner said. The accused belonged to different religions, Mr. Varadharaju said, but emphatically ruled out a communal angle to the murder.

Babu initially had a tussle with Vijay Raghu’s close relative Krishnakumar, which was also due to personal enmity, Mr. Varadaraju said without elaborating further. Citing information gathered in the investigation, the Commissioner said there was no point in giving a “colour” to the murder case. The investigation was continuing to determine if more persons were involved in the murder case, Mr. Varadharaju further said.

Vijay Raghu the BJP’s Palakkarai zonal secretary was murdered on January 27 at around 6.15 a.m. when he was issuing tokens to two-wheelers in Gandhi Market.

To another query whether the name of Babu was Mohamed Babu, the Commissioner made it clear that as per his school certificate, Babu was the son of Mohamed Hussain. Babu was a history-sheeter and had been detained under the Goondas Act in 2019 for his repeat offences before his release early this month. Mr. Varadharaju said there was no case registered against Vijay Raghu.

It was Babu and Hariprasad who were at the murder spot, while the other three accused were part of the conspiracy and assisted by staying put at Vazhakkai Mandi nearby. After committing the offence, the two accused fled to different places, Mr. Varadharaju said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother Senthilkumar, the Gandhi Market police had registered it as a case of murder. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was added to the case and the probe was conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort Range who was nominated as the investigation officer. Five special teams were constituted to apprehend the accused. A two-wheeler was also seized by the special team.