ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest suspect in the murder of VCK member

Published - July 05, 2024 07:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The victim was attacked when he was returning from a petrol bunk killing him on the spot; the police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man, Ranjith, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested by Manalmedu police on Thursday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old VCK member Rajesh near his residence in Natarajapuram on Wednesday.

Rajesh was attacked with a sharp object by assailants while returning from a petrol bunk, resulting in his death on the spot. The Superintendent of Police, K. Meena, visited the spot. The body was sent to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act, Arms Act, and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act citing prior enmity between sections of two communities in the locality as the motive.

Rajesh’s family members and VCK members staged protests at the crime scene, and later in the Mayiladuthurai GH on Thursday demanding the arrest of the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US