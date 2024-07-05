GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest suspect in the murder of VCK member

The victim was attacked when he was returning from a petrol bunk killing him on the spot; the police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder

Published - July 05, 2024 07:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man, Ranjith, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested by Manalmedu police on Thursday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old VCK member Rajesh near his residence in Natarajapuram on Wednesday.

Rajesh was attacked with a sharp object by assailants while returning from a petrol bunk, resulting in his death on the spot. The Superintendent of Police, K. Meena, visited the spot. The body was sent to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act, Arms Act, and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act citing prior enmity between sections of two communities in the locality as the motive.

Rajesh’s family members and VCK members staged protests at the crime scene, and later in the Mayiladuthurai GH on Thursday demanding the arrest of the accused.

