Police arrest man for assaulting elderly father, causing his death, in Perambalur

Police said the 40-year-old man had assaulted his 63-year-old father over a property dispute

April 26, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested by the Kaikalathur police on charges of assaulting his father, who subsequently died, over a property dispute in Perambalur. The arrest took place on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to police sources, the man has been identified as K. Santhosh (40), who attacked his father, A. Kulandaivelu (63), the owner of Sri Amirtha Sago Industries.

The assault took place at Kulandaivelu’s residence in Krishnapuram in Perambalur district on February 16. Though Kulandaivelu had lodged a complaint against Santhosh initially, he had withdrawn it later, police said. Kulandaivelu died on April 18, and his family then filed a complaint against Santhosh once again.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A video clip of Santhosh beating his father surfaced on social media platforms after his death. Santhosh was arrested on Thursday, and remanded in judicial custody until May 5.

Meanwhile a separate case was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with the death of Kulandaivelu and an autopsy was done at a government hospital in Perambalur.

