Police arrest four-member gang involved in a robbery case

September 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of the Tiruchi Rural Police on Thursday arrested four persons who were part of a gang which allegedly robbed ₹14.5 lakh in cash from a man at knife-point after luring him with offers of gold bars at cheap rates.

A gold bar weighing about 100 grams, 10 fake gold bars, cash amounting to ₹2.7 lakh, 21 cell phones, fake documents, a couple of fake registration number plates, 12 SIM cards, and a couple of cheque books besides a car were seized from them. Those arrested were R. Saravanan, 42, M. Perumal, 46, J. Anish James, 42, and N. Sakthivel, 51. The team is on the lookout for three to four more persons who were part of the same gang.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varun Kumar said two special teams were constituted to apprehend a gang after a case was booked by the Thuvarankurichi police acting on a complaint. Detailing the case, a police press release said a person by name Anwar Basha of Thuvarankurichi had contacted M. Ziauddin, 48, of Papanasam in Thanjavur district a few days ago claiming that he was in possession of gold bars and that he was ready to sell it to him for ₹15 lakh. Ziauddin, carrying ₹14. 5 lakh in cash and accompanied by his friend N. Karthi, had gone to an isolated spot behind a temple at Thuvarankurichi as instructed by Anwar Basha.

Ziauddin thereafter conveyed to Anwar Basha over phone that he had reached the spot. Anwar Basha along with seven others who were waiting in another car came to the spot and robbed him of ₹14.5 lakh cash at knife-point. The Thuvarankurichi police registered a case under IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 392 (robbery) which was under investigation.

Meanwhile, a special police team found a car parked on a bridge at T. Poruvai in Valanadu police station limits. On suspicion, the team surrounded the car and apprehended four persons when they attempted to escape from the vehicle.

The four persons, during inquiry, reportedly confessed that they had cheated a person by name Balasubramanian at Manjampatti area in Manapparai police station limits to the tune of ₹10.5 lakh cash in January this year by offering gold at a low price.