Police arrest a man who threw an infant into a well near Tiruchi

January 24, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District Rural Police on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man who threw a male baby into a well as the boy was born to his 28-year-old daughter following an alleged extra-marital affair.

The arrested person was identified as L. Maria Jacob, who killed the infant that was born to his daughter Maria Vinothini at Government Hospital at Manapparai on December 30, 2023. Police sources said his daughter, who was married a few years ago, had been staying with him following differences with her husband. The woman is alleged to have had an extra-marital affair, leading to her pregnancy, and delivered a male baby recently.

Following this, Maria Jacob attempted to sell the baby. When his attempts went futile, he decided to kill the infant. He wrapped the baby in a piece of cloth and placed the infant in a bag. On January 7, 2024, he threw the bag into a well at Karungulam, near his house. He reportedly told his daughter that he had sold the infant.

Based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Chekkanam village, the Vaiyampatti police registered a case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

