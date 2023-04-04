Police announce traffic diversions on NH stretch in Perambalur for ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of Siruvachur temple

April 04, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police announced traffic diversions on the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway stretch a portion of which comes under Perambalur district in connection with the ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of the Arulmigu Sri Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur on Wednesday.

The diversion will come into effect from 4 a.m. and would be in force up to 2 p.m. on April 5. Heavy vehicles proceeding to Chennai and other northern districts from Tiruchi will have to take a right turn at Karai branch road along the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway and proceed to Ariyalur from where the vehicles will have to make their onward journey to Chennai.

Heavy vehicles coming from Chennai to Tiruchi and other southern districts will have to take a left turn at Perambalur four road and proceed to Tiruchi via Ariyalur. Anticipating a heavy turn out of devotees for the ‘kumbhabhishekam’ which is to be held at the temple after a gap of 21 years, the Perambalur Police have made arrangements for temporary parking lots for those coming by vehicles coming for the holy event.

Devotees coming by vehicles from Tiruchi and other southern districts could park their vehicles near the Almighty Matriculation School situated before Siruvachur village. Devotees coming by vehicles from Thuraiyur and its surrounding villages could park their vehicles near the Ranjani Kamaraj marriage hall along the Pudhuvelur road. Devotees coming by vehicles from Chennai and northern districts could park their vehicles along the Vilamuthur road and Nochiyam road, a police press release said.

Meanwhile, an official press release said the ‘Thirupani’ works taken up in connection with the ‘kumbhabhishekam’ had been fully completed at a cost of ₹ 3 crore. The ‘yagasalai’ pooja commenced on Sunday. The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ would be held between 9.45 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. on April 5. The district administration has made arrangements for provision of drinking water, operation of buses and establishment of parking lots for the holy event.