‘Police Akka’ to reach out to schoolgirls in Pudukottai district

Published - November 10, 2024 05:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Policewomen nominated under this initiative will visit schools and colleges every 15 days to ascertain concerns and grievances of students and render assistance

The Hindu Bureau

Policewomen nominated under the ‘Police Akka’ initiative with Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey, centre, in Pudukottai recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pudukottai district police has launched ‘Police Akka’ initiative with the aim of creating a safe, secure, and supportive environment for girls in the district.  Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey launched the initiative at the District Police Office here recently. 

A team of 30 police officers and constables have been nominated under this initiative. The nominated women officers and constables have been instructed to visit schools and colleges in the district every 15 days. 

During their visit, the personnel would interact with students and try to ascertain their concerns and grievances. The team would maintain confidentiality of the concerns raised by students and conduct inquiries and swift investigation for necessary legal action. 

The personnel have also been advised to ensure that students share the information without any hesitation for rendering immediate assistance. They have been asked to act as bridge between students and the law enforcement agencies and provide dedicated support and protection to them, said sources. The objective of the initiative was to create a secure, safe and supportive environment for girls in the district, the sources added.

