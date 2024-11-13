 />
‘Police Akka’ assistance scheme launched in Tiruvarur

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur District Police launched a new scheme, ‘Police Akka,’ to assist female college students in mitigating the problems, if any, they were subjected to by known or unknown persons.

According to an official release, the objective of the scheme was to provide an avenue for female college students who were not in a position to discuss the problems caused by known/unknown persons with their parents. They could discuss such issues with a senior female police officer assigned to their education institution for this purpose.

On ascertaining the veracity of the problem/issue faced by the complaining female students, the designated ‘Police Akka’ would pursue the complaint and initiate necessary ‘action/measures’ to mitigate the problems faced by the complaining girl students.

Launching the scheme at a women’s college in Tiruvarur town on November 12, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said a senior woman police officer would be appointed as ‘Police Akka’ at all 40 colleges functioning in the district. The ‘Police Akka’ designate would try to solve the issues faced by the complaining girls on her own. In case legal recourse to be pursued to solve the problem they would approach the senior police officials.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:54 pm IST

