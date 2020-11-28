Point Calimere awash with flamingos again

A conducive climate, coupled with recent rains, has attracted birds from various places

The arrival of flamingos from far-flung areas has begun at Point Calimere, one of the popular destinations in the State for the winged visitors.

According to an initial estimate, more than 5,000 flamingos have landed on the salt marshes stretching from Muthupettai lagoon to Point Calimere for the feeding season. The flamingos flock to the mudflat tracts of Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary between the last week of October and March. The long-legged pink birds stay in colonies. While a section of them is said to have migrated from Iran and the southern parts of Russia, there are birds that have come from Rann of Kutch and Sri Lanka.

“We have recorded the arrival of flocks of flamingos to Point Calimere. The number is gradually increasing. It is a treat to watch the pink wall formed by the migratory birds,” S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forest, Thanjavur, told The Hindu. He said Point Calimere, Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district and Pulicat lake north of Chennai were the important destinations for the flamingos on the east coast of the State.

The climate during their arrival is conducive for the feeding season. The recent heavy rain has attracted birds from far-away places. The mudflat region has a mix of salt and pure water. It possesses innumerable micro organisms. There is ample prey for the birds, especially during north-east monsoon and winter.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said the birds, which prefer wetlands along the eastern shore of the State during winter, would gain strength and fly back to their nesting sites. “December is the peak season for the arrival of flamingos. We expect more flocks in the weeks to come as the condition is ideal” the Conservator of Forest said.