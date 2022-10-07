POCSO case registered

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 07, 2022 21:25 IST

A case has been registered against T.K.S.Senthilkumar, founder of Anbalayam, a city-based voluntary organisation, under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The case was based on a complaint lodged with the Tiruverumbur All Women Police by the Chairman of District Child Welfare Committee P. Mohan alleging that three minor girls were illegally housed in the home meant for mentally ill persons run by the service organisation and one of them was subjected to sexual assault by Senthil Kumar.

The case has been registered under Section 7 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2000; and Sections 5 (1) and 6 of POCSO Act.

