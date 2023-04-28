ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case booked against Child Welfare Committee member in Perambalur

April 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The Perambalur All Women Police has registered a case under the POCSO Act against a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Perambalur, Ramu, and the committee’s counsellor Maheswari for allegedly not informing the police about a case of sexually assaulted minor girl after coming to know about it and reportedly conducting inquiries with the minor besides lodging a delayed complaint. 

Police sources said the two persons got the information regarding the offence committed against the minor girl in mid- March. They are alleged to have accommodated the victim in a home and reportedly inquired her without informing the police as mandated about the case. Days later they lodged a complaint in early April with the Perambalur All Women Police where a case under a POCSO Act was booked. 

The sources said a case under sections 19 (1) and 21 of the POCSO Act was booked against CWC member Ramu and counsellor Maheswari on Thursday for failing to report the issue to the police and reportedly conducting inquiry with the victim besides lodging a delayed complaint. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US