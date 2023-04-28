HamberMenu
POCSO case booked against Child Welfare Committee member in Perambalur

April 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The Perambalur All Women Police has registered a case under the POCSO Act against a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Perambalur, Ramu, and the committee’s counsellor Maheswari for allegedly not informing the police about a case of sexually assaulted minor girl after coming to know about it and reportedly conducting inquiries with the minor besides lodging a delayed complaint. 

Police sources said the two persons got the information regarding the offence committed against the minor girl in mid- March. They are alleged to have accommodated the victim in a home and reportedly inquired her without informing the police as mandated about the case. Days later they lodged a complaint in early April with the Perambalur All Women Police where a case under a POCSO Act was booked. 

The sources said a case under sections 19 (1) and 21 of the POCSO Act was booked against CWC member Ramu and counsellor Maheswari on Thursday for failing to report the issue to the police and reportedly conducting inquiry with the victim besides lodging a delayed complaint. 

