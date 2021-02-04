POCSO Act accused found dead on judgement day

A 40-year-old man, who was an accused in a POCSO Act case for sexually assaulting a mentally retarded minor girl, was found dead in a public place after he left Mahila Court when the judgement was to be pronounced on Thursday.

Police sources identified the deceased as C. Thirunavukkarasu of Karadikalam. The Keeranur All Women Police had arrested him in a POCSO Act case that was booked in 2019 on the charge of sexually assaulting a mentally retarded minor girl. Subsequently, he came out on bail.

Prosecution sources said the Mahila Court was to pronounce the judgement in the case on Thursday. Thirunavukkarasu who was present in the court campus till afternoon left thereafter and reportedly gave his mobile phone and keys to his brother and did not return. Since the accused was not present at the court, a warrant was issued against him by the court.

Later in the evening ,Thirunavukkarasu was found dead behind a TASMAC liquor outlet. Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries. Police suspect that Thirunavukkarasu would have committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. The body was later sent for post mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.