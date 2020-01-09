PNB burglary case: Court grants police custody for Murugan

The District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Srirangam on Wednesday granted six days of police custody of Murugan, the mastermind in the Punjab National Bank burglary case, to interrogate him in connection with the offence.

The Tiruchi Rural Police had filed a petition seeking seven days custody of Murugan who was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison a few days ago after being brought from Bengaluru Jail.

Murugan was produced under tight security before the Judicial Magistrate Court at Srirangam. Granting six days custody, the court directed the Tiruchi Rural Police to produce him on January 13. Sources said Murugan’s interrogation in the bank burglary was required in an effort to recover the remaining stolen property and unravel the entire modus operandi. The burglary in the bank was committed in late January last year by a gang which decamped with 470 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹19 lakh in cash from five lockers after breaking them open. The Tiruchi Rural Police had arrested Suresh, a close relative of Murugan, and two others and recovered some quantum of stolen property. Murugan was the prime accused in the bank burglary.