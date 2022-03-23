PMK secures Aduthurai Town Panchayat

M.K. Stalin of Pattali Makkal Katchi, elected from Ward 12 of Aduthurai Town Panchayat, was unanimously elected as the Town Panchayat Chairman in the indirect election held at Aduthurai on Wednesday.

The indirect election to the posts of Chairman and vice-chairman at the Town Panchayat scheduled on March 4 were suspended by the Executive Officer and Election Returning Officer Ilavarasan following stiff opposition from the DMK, MDMK and Indian Union Muslim League Councillors citing the non-appearance of three newly elected members on that day.

Subsequently, the PMK, which has four councillors, the AIADMK and independent councillors approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Election Returning Officer to conduct the indirect elections which was accepted by the Court.

On Wednesday the indirect election was held in the presence of Kumbakonam Revenue Divisional Officer Latha and PMK nominee M.K. Stalin and AIADMK nominee S. Kamala elected from Ward 4 submitted their nomination papers for the Chairman and vice-chairman posts, respectively.

Both were declared elected unopposed since seven DMK and its alliance councillors abstained from taking part in the indirect elections.