PMK partymen stop screening of Vel

PMK partymen on Sunday forced a cinema theatre in Mayiladuthurai town to halt screening of Suriya starrer Vel and threatened the actor with physical harm, in protest against the purported ‘negative depiction’ of Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim.

The PMK partymen led by the party’s District Unit Secretary Sithamalli Palanichamy also submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police G. Suguna Singh demanding they book a case against Suriya and the director of Jai Bhim.

He added that PMK's district unit would award ₹1 lakh to any Vanniyar youth who attacks the actor.


