ADVERTISEMENT

PMK holds party meeting

September 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister of State A.K. Moorthy on Sunday asked the PMK cadres to prepare for the Parliament election.

Speaking at a meeting of party southern district presidents and secretaries in Tiruchi, he contended that the party was at the forefront in highlighting the issues and problems of the State and working relentlessly to ensure social justice.

The district presidents, secretaries and other office-bearers should highlight the issues emerging in their areas. Since the Parliament election was around the corner, the PMK functionaries should get ready for the election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Moorthy told reporters that PMK founder M. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss would take a call on alliance for the Parliament elections at an appropriate time. As of now, the PMK was extending support to the BJP government at the centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US