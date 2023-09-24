PMK holds party meeting

September 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Former Union Minister of State A.K. Moorthy on Sunday asked the PMK cadres to prepare for the Parliament election.

Speaking at a meeting of party southern district presidents and secretaries in Tiruchi, he contended that the party was at the forefront in highlighting the issues and problems of the State and working relentlessly to ensure social justice.

The district presidents, secretaries and other office-bearers should highlight the issues emerging in their areas. Since the Parliament election was around the corner, the PMK functionaries should get ready for the election.

Earlier, Mr. Moorthy told reporters that PMK founder M. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss would take a call on alliance for the Parliament elections at an appropriate time. As of now, the PMK was extending support to the BJP government at the centre.