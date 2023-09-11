HamberMenu
PMK founder Ramadoss welcomes ‘One Nation One Election’ policy

September 11, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
S.Ramadoss

S.Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday welcomed the proposal of ‘One Nation One Election’ for conducting simultaneous elections to the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

Speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a function at Kumbakonam, Mr. Ramadoss said the policy of ‘One Nation One Election’ is likely to reduce election expenses and ease the administration and it is a welcome step. He also said simultaneous elections for the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies were held in the past.

The Tamil Nadu government has been making the right efforts to get the due share of the Cauvery River water, said Mr. Ramadoss, adding that PMK’s general body would decide on its alliance before elections.

Ends

