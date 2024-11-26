ADVERTISEMENT

PMK cadre protest CM’s remarks against Ramadoss

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of cadre of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) were arrested in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts on Tuesday after they attempted to hold protests against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his remarks on PMK founder S. Ramadoss. 

Mr. Stalin, while responding to a query from journalists at Chennai on Monday, had said Dr. Ramadoss “does not have any other job” and keeps issuing some statement or other. 

Opposing the Chief Minister’s remarks against Dr. Ramadoss, a group of 19 PMK members led by the party’s south district secretary Dileep assembled near the District Collectorate at Tiruchi to stage a demonstration.  Police sources said permission was not given for holding the demonstration and the PMK cadre were arrested.

About 100 PMK cadre were arrested at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district led by the party’s district secretary Tamizhmaran after they attempted to stage a demonstration and road roko against the Chief Minister’s remarks. In Ariyalur town, about 27 PMK cadres were arrested, the sources added.

