PMIST staff garlands Periyar statues in Thanjavur

Staff of Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, garlanded the statues of Periyar installed at three different places in Thanjavur town on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor S. Velusamy garlanded the Periyar statue near Rajappa Park on Gandhiji Road, Registrar P. K. Srividhya the statue at Vallam and Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, S. Senthamil Kumar the statue at New Bus Stand on the occasion of Periyar’s birth anniversary, according to an official release.