PMIST staff garlands Periyar statues in Thanjavur

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
September 17, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff of Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, garlanded the statues of Periyar installed at three different places in Thanjavur town on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vice-Chancellor S. Velusamy garlanded the Periyar statue near Rajappa Park on Gandhiji Road, Registrar P. K. Srividhya the statue at Vallam and Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, S. Senthamil Kumar the statue at New Bus Stand on the occasion of Periyar’s birth anniversary, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app