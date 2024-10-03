ADVERTISEMENT

PMIST joins International Water Association

Published - October 03, 2024 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, near here, has joined the International Water Association (IWA).

According to a PMIST release, the IWA student chapter was inaugurated at the University recently by the IWA Executive Director Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy. PMIST Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandran and Registrar P. K. Srividhya were present at the inauguration.

The chapter comprises 50 students and five faculty members, marking a significant milestone in the university’s journey towards sustainable water management.

Mr. Ramachandran expressed confidence that the PMIST-IWA partnership would provide opportunities for students and faculty members to collaborate on international water projects and contribute to global water sustainability.

