GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMIST joins International Water Association

Published - October 03, 2024 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, near here, has joined the International Water Association (IWA).

According to a PMIST release, the IWA student chapter was inaugurated at the University recently by the IWA Executive Director Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy. PMIST Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandran and Registrar P. K. Srividhya were present at the inauguration.

The chapter comprises 50 students and five faculty members, marking a significant milestone in the university’s journey towards sustainable water management.

Mr. Ramachandran expressed confidence that the PMIST-IWA partnership would provide opportunities for students and faculty members to collaborate on international water projects and contribute to global water sustainability.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.