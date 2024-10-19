PMIST confers honorary doctorate on T.M. Krishna

The Periyar Maniammani Institute of Science and Technology (PMIST), a deemed-to-be-university, conferred a Degree of Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) on T.M. Krishna, Carnatic vocalist and activist, on Saturday.

The honorary doctorate degree was presented to him by the PMIST Chancellor K. Veeramani at the 32nd convocation. Mr. Krishna was honoured for his voices for the voiceless, according to PMIST.

Chennai Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) S. Maruthu Pandian, in his convocation address, said that true education was not confined to classrooms. It was fulfilled only by creating a positive impact on the world. He called upon the students not to lose sight of the principles of social justice, sustainability, and innovation, whichever field they chose to work in.

Adding that the journey of pursuing knowledge did not end with obtaining a degree, Mr. Pandian said the world was looking for leaders who were not afraid to innovate, take care of the environment, uplift society, and drive change in their chosen field.

PMIST Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandran participated in the convocation function.