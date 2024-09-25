GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMIST bags international award

Updated - September 25, 2024 06:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, has bagged the ‘International Green University Award 2024’ presented by Green Mentors, a global environmental organisation based in the USA.

According to a university release, the award was presented to PMIST for its outstanding commitment to sustainable practices, eco-friendly initiatives and green education.

The award, presented to PMIST for the second time, was received by Professor Arasu Chellaih, University of Maryland, who is an adjunct professor of PMIST, the release added.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:06 pm IST

