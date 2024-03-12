GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM virtually dedicates to the nation 60 OSOP stalls, two goods yards in Tiruchi division

Also dedicates to the nation a Janaushadhi Kendra established at the Tiruchi railway junction

March 12, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday.

The Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation through video conferencing 60 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls being operated in 44 railway stations across Tiruchi division, two goods yards in the division and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra (pharmacy) at Tiruchi railway junction. 

The  Tiruchi railway junction is one of the 50 stations in the country where the Janaushadi Kendra has been established to enhance the wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices. The Janaushadi Kendra will be operated by a licensee . The goods yards have been established at Pattukottai and Thiruthuraipoondi

Functions were organised to mark the occasion at the respective stations in Tiruchi division. At Thiruthuraipoondi railway station, Marimuthu, MLA, unveiled the plaque for the goods yard and one OSOP stall. At Pattukottai railway station, K. Annadurai, MLA, participated and unveiled the plaque for the goods yard and an OSOP stall.

Ariyalur MLA K. Chinappa was present at Ariyalur station. Local body representatives, school heads, students and members of the general public participated in the event, a press release said. 

