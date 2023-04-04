PM to virtually flag off train service in Thiruthuraipoodi - Agasthiyampalli BG section on April 8

April 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the passenger train service in the broad gauge converted Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section through video conferencing from Chennai on April 8 setting the stage for the resumption of the train services in this stretch after a long gap. A Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train will be flagged off by him for the inaugural run in this section with a local function to be organised at Thiruthuraipoondi railway station on that day.

Railway sources said invitations would be extended to public representatives for the local function which is proposed to be held in the evening at Thiruthuraipoondi in connection with the flagging of the passenger train service from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, and senior railway officers from different departments would be present at Thiruthuraipoondi station.

The office of the Southern Railway General Manager has sent a communication to the Tiruchi Railway Division in connection with the proposed programme of the Prime Minister who will also flag off the new Vande Bharat express service from Chennai to Coimbatore and the tri-weekly Tambaram - Sengottai express train service.

Necessary arrangements would be made at Thiruthuraipoondi railway station on the day when the train service is to be flagged off. The sources said the Tiruchi Railway Division planned to operate DEMU train services on the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section. The 37-kilometre Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section which originally had a metre gauge railway line was converted to broad gauge under the gauge conversion project that was executed by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation.

Following completion of the gauge conversion project, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru carried out statutory inspection on the section followed by a speed trial run and gave his authorisation in October last year for the commencement of passenger and freight train services on this stretch at a maximum speed of 70 kilometre per hour.

As part of the gauge conversion project, new station buildings had been constructed at Agasthiyampalli, Vedaranyam, Thopputhurai, Neyvilakku, Kuravapalam and Kariyapattinam. The section has 13 level crossings, 79 minor bridges and four road over bridges. Coastal town Agasthiyampalli had witnessed loading of salt by freight trains when the section was a metre gauge line. Loading of salt by freight is expected to resume on this section after a long gap.