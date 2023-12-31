PM to inaugurate hostel at NIT-T to mark diamond jubilee

December 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate “Amethyst”, a new hostel building at the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchi, on Tuesday to mark its Diamond Jubilee year in the academic session 2023-24. The state-of-the-art facility, constructed with an outlay of ₹41 crore, was funded by the Government of India in view of accommodating the increased student strength because of the implementation of 10% EWS reservation with effect from the academic year 2019-20. The four-storey building sprawls across 1.2 lakh sq. ft. with 253 rooms accommodating 506 students with modern amenities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT