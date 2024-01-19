PM Modi’s visit: row over alleged transport of food in garbage truck

January 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Images of vessels with food placed on a garbage truck of Tiruchi City Corporation in Srirangam were circulated widely on social media platforms, triggering a controversy on Friday.

The food was reportedly meant to be distributed to sanitation workers around Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and was allegedly transported in a truck loaded with garbage.

A senior Corporation official, however, denied that the food was transported in the garbage truck. The official told The Hindu that the food was transported in an autorickshaw to a place where the sanitation workers were engaged in cleaning work. Later, some workers by mistake had placed a few vessels with food on the garbage truck before it was distributed to the workers.

However, officials in the vicinity noticed the vessels and immediately ordered their removal from the truck. An explanation has been sought from the field officials, sources in the Corporation said.

