ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi’s visit: row over alleged transport of food in garbage truck

January 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Corporation officials say the food was transported by an autorickshaw and some workers had kept it on the truck loaded with the garbage; the vessels were immediately removed from the truck, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Vessels with food seen on a garbage truck in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Images of vessels with food placed on a garbage truck of Tiruchi City Corporation in Srirangam were circulated widely on social media platforms, triggering a controversy on Friday.

The food was reportedly meant to be distributed to sanitation workers around Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and was allegedly transported in a truck loaded with garbage.

A senior Corporation official, however, denied that the food was transported in the garbage truck. The official told The Hindu that the food was transported in an autorickshaw to a place where the sanitation workers were engaged in cleaning work. Later, some workers by mistake had placed a few vessels with food on the garbage truck before it was distributed to the workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, officials in the vicinity noticed the vessels and immediately ordered their removal from the truck. An explanation has been sought from the field officials, sources in the Corporation said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US