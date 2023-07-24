ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi should take full responsibility for Manipur violence, Home Minister Amit Shah should resign: CPI T.N. Secretary

July 24, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, speaking to the press in Tiruchi on Monday, also alleged that the BJP government in Manipur was not keen on controlling the violence in the Northeastern state, as it had an eye on political gains

The Hindu Bureau

R Mutharasan

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take full responsibility for the violence in Manipur and tender an “unconditional apology” to the people of the country. Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign in the wake of the Manipur crisis as he had no moral right to continue in that post, he told jounalists in Tiruchi.

ALSO READ
Manipur violence: Kanimozhi leads protests in Chennai

Mr. Mutharasan said the Opposition parties wanted a discussion on this serious issue in Parliament and also wanted a statement to be made by the Prime Minister on the floor of the House to answer their queries. Mr Modi, who had been visiting many countries and addressing meetings there, was not ready to speak at the Indian Parliament on the Manipur issue, he charged.

The CPI leader also alleged the ruling BJP government was not keen on controlling the violence in Manipur and was not taking efforts to restore peace with an eye on achieving political gains. Manipur was today cut off from the rest of the country, and the people of the State had no faith in the Chief Minister and the State government headed by the BJP, he claimed.

The ruling government in Manipur should not continue and President’s rule should be clamped in that State to create confidence in the minds of the people and to restore peace, Mr. Mutharasan said. 

