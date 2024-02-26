PM lays foundation for redevelopment of Kumbakonam station, three other stations to be upgraded 

February 26, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday through video conference laid the foundation for revamp and upgradation of Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam and Kumbakonam railway stations in Tiruchi Division under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Kumbakonam station will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹120 crore with state-of-the-art amenities. The proposed enhancement encompasses complete reconstruction of the station building with two terminals for decongestion and independent operations. The project envisions upgraded parking facilities with wide driveways, standardised parking lots and installation of lifts for platforms and a 36-metre wide air concourse.

The holistic development includes provisions for sewage treatment, adequate water supply, an improved station facade and harmonious landscaping to enhance ambiance. The station will also showcase regional cultural treasures such as Thanjavur dolls and palm tree value added products, both bestowed with Geographical Indication tags, for sale under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme at Kumbakonam railway station.

A function was organised in this connection at Kumbakonam station in which S. Kalyanasundaram , MP, G. Anbazhagan, MLA Kumbakonam, K. Saravanan, Mayor, Kumbakonam Corporation, and senior railway officials participated.

The Tiruvarur Junction will be upgraded at a cost of ₹8.69 crore and the Vriddhachalam Junction will be upgraded at a cost of ₹9.17 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for seven road over bridges in Tiruchi Division and dedicated to the nation 26 underpasses over the Division. The 26 underpasses had been constructed at a cost of ₹91.11 crore, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.

